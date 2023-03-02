Previous
Packing by tinley23
Photo 1391

Packing

I’m a last-minute packer to be honest, but my OH gets so excited that the cases come out weeks before we actually travel.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Heather ace
One can never be too prepared. Exciting! Where are you folks going?
March 5th, 2023  
