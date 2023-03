Not looking up

I am currently reading Winnie-The-Pooh for the first time (I know, right!) so when I reached the bridge on today’s walk, I decided to try “Pooh-sticks”…but with a dead leaf. I failed. The water wasn’t moving at all, and Rosie was tugging me to get home for her dinner, so I left it where it was - after taking a photo of the lovely reflections of course.