A splash of yellow by tinley23
Photo 1408

A splash of yellow

Lovely spring day to meet up with my old school chum in Lichfield (cathedral in background).
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Phil Howcroft ace
I thought that was lichfield cathedral before I read your narrative , nice splashing
March 24th, 2023  
xbm
My brother in law lives across the pond in Auchinlech Drive.
March 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The yellow fencing is happily disrupting the landscape. So nice and unexpected.
March 24th, 2023  
Pat
I like how you spot ordinary things and turn them into an appealing scene. The bright splash of colour and the puddle reflection is great.
March 24th, 2023  
Heather ace
What a beautiful day! And I love that splash of yellow (as Pat said- great reflection, too!)
March 25th, 2023  
