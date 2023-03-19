Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1408
A splash of yellow
Lovely spring day to meet up with my old school chum in Lichfield (cathedral in background).
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2571
photos
112
followers
134
following
386% complete
View this month »
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-54
Phil Howcroft
ace
I thought that was lichfield cathedral before I read your narrative , nice splashing
March 24th, 2023
xbm
My brother in law lives across the pond in Auchinlech Drive.
March 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The yellow fencing is happily disrupting the landscape. So nice and unexpected.
March 24th, 2023
Pat
I like how you spot ordinary things and turn them into an appealing scene. The bright splash of colour and the puddle reflection is great.
March 24th, 2023
Heather
ace
What a beautiful day! And I love that splash of yellow (as Pat said- great reflection, too!)
March 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close