Photo 1405
Star Magnolia
I do love when the magnolias bloom in spring. This pretty one, just around the corner from us, is always the first.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2566
photos
112
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 20th, 2023
