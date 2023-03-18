Previous
Star Magnolia by tinley23
Star Magnolia

I do love when the magnolias bloom in spring. This pretty one, just around the corner from us, is always the first.
Lesley

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 20th, 2023  
