Photo 1407
Teefs and whiskers
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2573
photos
112
followers
134
following
387% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! I could kiss that!!!
March 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
OMG. LOve the title but I couldn't kiss that! LOL
March 25th, 2023
