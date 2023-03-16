Previous
Controversial statue by tinley23
Photo 1402

Controversial statue

‘A Real Birmingham Family (2014)’ is a statue by Gillian Wearing, erected outside the central library in Birmingham’s Centenary Square. It has been quite an opinion-divider.

More info - https://www.ikon-gallery.org/event/a-real-birmingham-family
FBailey ace
V interesting and thought provoking
March 16th, 2023  
