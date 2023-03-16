Sign up
Photo 1402
Controversial statue
‘A Real Birmingham Family (2014)’ is a statue by Gillian Wearing, erected outside the central library in Birmingham’s Centenary Square. It has been quite an opinion-divider.
More info -
https://www.ikon-gallery.org/event/a-real-birmingham-family
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
FBailey
ace
V interesting and thought provoking
March 16th, 2023
