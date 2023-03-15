Previous
Next
Trainlife by tinley23
Photo 1402

Trainlife

15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Well in my head I have a bit of a rant going on. Don’t slump, sit properly and take your feet off the seat! Now that’s been dealt with. He has provided you with a great photo opportunity. Oh and remove your hoodie, you are indoors so don’t need it. When did I turn into my Mum. When I became a pensioner maybe.!! 🤔🤣
March 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Haha - me too.
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted!!! but @wakelys , love your rant - exactly my thought!! ha!!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise