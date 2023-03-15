Sign up
Photo 1402
Trainlife
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2563
photos
113
followers
132
following
384% complete
10
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
16th March 2023 1:16pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
train
Susan Wakely
ace
Well in my head I have a bit of a rant going on. Don’t slump, sit properly and take your feet off the seat! Now that’s been dealt with. He has provided you with a great photo opportunity. Oh and remove your hoodie, you are indoors so don’t need it. When did I turn into my Mum. When I became a pensioner maybe.!! 🤔🤣
March 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Haha - me too.
March 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted!!! but
@wakelys
, love your rant - exactly my thought!! ha!!
March 17th, 2023
