Photo 1401
Spring
After a few days of feeling a bit out of sorts, it was nice to get out for a brisk walk around my local area. Luckily the weather stayed nice for me, and it was lovely to see so many varieties of daffs out now.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2561
photos
113
followers
132
following
383% complete
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
daffodils
,
mere-green
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot.Fav😊
March 14th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
March 14th, 2023
