Spring by tinley23
Spring

After a few days of feeling a bit out of sorts, it was nice to get out for a brisk walk around my local area. Luckily the weather stayed nice for me, and it was lovely to see so many varieties of daffs out now.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot.Fav😊
March 14th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
March 14th, 2023  
