Sunset in Florida by tinley23
Photo 1418

Sunset in Florida

The cable car to Epcot passes over our resort.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Phil Howcroft ace
this is a beautiful photo Lesley , I hope your vacation is going well
April 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely at sunset!
April 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely evening shot!
April 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@carole_sandford 🤣
April 1st, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful and clear sunset sky and a lovely reflection of the setting sun! Fav (Hope all is going well and you're having lots of fun, Lesley!)
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys I changed it, fat fingers!
In case you are wondering Lesley, there was a spelling mistake…..😂
April 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks idyllic. Have fun.
April 1st, 2023  
Lesley ace
@carole_sandford Haha, I wasn’t going to mention it ☺️
April 1st, 2023  
Beverley ace
Let the fun begin!!! Wonderful
April 1st, 2023  
