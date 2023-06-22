Previous
Sculpture by tinley23
Photo 1506

Sculpture

Sentinel is a 16-metre-high steel and aluminium sculpture by Tim Tolkien, installed in 2000 upon Spitfire Island, a roundabout next to the site of the former Castle Bromwich Aerodrome Factory where spitfires were produced from 1940.

We lived in Castle Bromwich when this sculpture was erected, but I’d never been able to get a good shot of it as it is on an extremely busy roundabout. Today I was a passenger in the car and in a queue to get on to the island. Still not perfect, but I think it’s the best I’ll ever achieve.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful sculpture, I can see the stylized planes at the end of each arch.
June 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
A fascinating sculpture, especially with your background info, Lesley!
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great sculpture!
June 27th, 2023  
