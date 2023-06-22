Sculpture

Sentinel is a 16-metre-high steel and aluminium sculpture by Tim Tolkien, installed in 2000 upon Spitfire Island, a roundabout next to the site of the former Castle Bromwich Aerodrome Factory where spitfires were produced from 1940.



We lived in Castle Bromwich when this sculpture was erected, but I’d never been able to get a good shot of it as it is on an extremely busy roundabout. Today I was a passenger in the car and in a queue to get on to the island. Still not perfect, but I think it’s the best I’ll ever achieve.