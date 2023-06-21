Previous
Busy bees by tinley23
Photo 1504

Busy bees

This huge buddleja globosa bush was covered in honey bees today. I guess each ball is made up of so many pollen opportunities.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
Fabulous detail of the busy bee.
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful shot and detail! I have hankered for this buddleia but not bought one yet!
June 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great detail in this shot.
June 21st, 2023  
Lesley
@beryl Me too Beryl. I saw one for sale a couple of weeks ago but it was large and therefore expensive. Maybe next year…
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous close up
June 21st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
gorgeous macro
June 21st, 2023  
