Previous
Photo 1504
Busy bees
This huge buddleja globosa bush was covered in honey bees today. I guess each ball is made up of so many pollen opportunities.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
6
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2703
photos
118
followers
135
following
412% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2023 1:51pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bees
,
buddleja
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail of the busy bee.
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful shot and detail! I have hankered for this buddleia but not bought one yet!
June 21st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Great detail in this shot.
June 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
@beryl
Me too Beryl. I saw one for sale a couple of weeks ago but it was large and therefore expensive. Maybe next year…
June 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
June 21st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous macro
June 21st, 2023
