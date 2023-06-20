Previous
Reminder to wear your hard hat by tinley23
Photo 1504

Reminder to wear your hard hat

I turned the corner and saw this playing out, and felt it was like a scene in a safety film.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and street scene.
June 22nd, 2023  
