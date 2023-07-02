Previous
Fancy-pants handle by tinley23
Photo 1516

Fancy-pants handle

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the little bit of spiderweb at the bottom amongst the rest of it.
July 8th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant, love all of it going on including the cobweb.
July 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A later addition by the looks of it ! Great textures and weathering and the cobweb!
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, wonderful shapes and textures, love the golden rust!
July 8th, 2023  
