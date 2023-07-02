Sign up
Photo 1516
Fancy-pants handle
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2716
photos
116
followers
135
following
415% complete
View this month »
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2023 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
handle
Suzanne
ace
I like the little bit of spiderweb at the bottom amongst the rest of it.
July 8th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant, love all of it going on including the cobweb.
July 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A later addition by the looks of it ! Great textures and weathering and the cobweb!
July 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this, wonderful shapes and textures, love the golden rust!
July 8th, 2023
