Chicken by tinley23
Photo 1518

Chicken

The chicken in yesterday’s door-shot. The light through the windows of the church was superb
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Not a usual sight in a church. Have to confess I had to go back to yesterday’s shot as hadn’t noticed the chicken 🤦🏼‍♀️
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Carole I had to go back and look and so pleased that I did. I like the quirky chicken.
July 8th, 2023  
KV ace
Surprising seeing the chicken… like Carole & Susan I didn’t see the one in yesterdays shot either.
July 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is a stunner Lesley , looks beautiful
July 8th, 2023  
Heather ace
Ditto about going back to yesterday's shot. Yes, the light is superb! Love the warmth of this! Fav
July 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
I went back to yesterday's shot too. Now I am asking, what is the chicken doing in the church.
July 8th, 2023  
