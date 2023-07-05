Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1518
Chicken
The chicken in yesterday’s door-shot. The light through the windows of the church was superb
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2717
photos
117
followers
136
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
chicken
,
elford
Carole Sandford
ace
Not a usual sight in a church. Have to confess I had to go back to yesterday’s shot as hadn’t noticed the chicken 🤦🏼♀️
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Carole I had to go back and look and so pleased that I did. I like the quirky chicken.
July 8th, 2023
KV
ace
Surprising seeing the chicken… like Carole & Susan I didn’t see the one in yesterdays shot either.
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close