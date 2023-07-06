Previous
A little privacy, please! by tinley23
Photo 1519

A little privacy, please!

Common Red Soldier Beetle, apparently aka Hogweed Bonking Beetle 🤣
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Lesley

Having fun in the sun ,I see!! Is the third one going to join the party ?
July 9th, 2023  
🤣 love your title - The third one looks like he’s trouble
July 9th, 2023  
