Warm welcome by tinley23
Photo 1516

Warm welcome

St Peter’s Church, Elford
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Bill Davidson
Love this….. genuinely inviting.
July 7th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Beautiful light
July 7th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I really like the composition of this, and great job grabbing that light!
July 7th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Only a glimpse but it looks very inviting!
July 7th, 2023  
