Photo 1516
Warm welcome
St Peter’s Church, Elford
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
4
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2715
photos
116
followers
134
following
415% complete
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2023 11:11am
door
,
church
,
entrance
Bill Davidson
Love this….. genuinely inviting.
July 7th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Beautiful light
July 7th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I really like the composition of this, and great job grabbing that light!
July 7th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Only a glimpse but it looks very inviting!
July 7th, 2023
