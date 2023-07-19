Sign up
Previous
Photo 1533
Looking north
…from Selfridges in Birmingham
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
fence
,
birmingham
,
selfridges
Diana
ace
What a great pov!
July 19th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
Thats an unusual viewpoint
July 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and I love your pov.
July 19th, 2023
