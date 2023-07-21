Sign up
Previous
Photo 1535
National Space Centre
We had a lovely day in Leicester, mostly walking along the River Soar and the Grand Union Canal. We didn’t have time to go inside here, but we plan to go back to Leicester at some point…
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
museum
,
soar
,
leicester
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting building and great reflections on the canal.
July 22nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Looks a great place to visit
July 22nd, 2023
