Battered but still beautiful by tinley23
Battered but still beautiful

One of our pond plants. Anemopsis californica (Apache-beads), I believe.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
This is beautiful.
August 3rd, 2023  
George ace
Superb image, I love it!
August 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is really beautiful!
August 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful, in fact.
August 3rd, 2023  
