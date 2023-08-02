Sign up
Photo 1547
Battered but still beautiful
One of our pond plants. Anemopsis californica (Apache-beads), I believe.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
4
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
flower
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
August 3rd, 2023
George
ace
Superb image, I love it!
August 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is really beautiful!
August 3rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful, in fact.
August 3rd, 2023
