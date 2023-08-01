Sign up
Previous
Photo 1545
The Peculiar Pot Trail in Thame
No. 4 - Not the future we want.
A very modern trail of five way-markers around the town:
https://www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/visit-thame/town-trails/a-story-for-thame/not-our-future/
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
4
0
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
art
,
history
,
thame
Bill Davidson
Thought provoking……
August 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting sculpture with great background information.
August 1st, 2023
Beverley
ace
Just Googled it…. how interesting 🤨
August 1st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Interesting
August 1st, 2023
