The Peculiar Pot Trail in Thame by tinley23
The Peculiar Pot Trail in Thame

No. 4 - Not the future we want.

A very modern trail of five way-markers around the town:

https://www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/visit-thame/town-trails/a-story-for-thame/not-our-future/
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Bill Davidson
Thought provoking……
August 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting sculpture with great background information.
August 1st, 2023  
Beverley ace
Just Googled it…. how interesting 🤨
August 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Interesting
August 1st, 2023  
