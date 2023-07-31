Previous
Barber by tinley23
Photo 1544

Barber

A slightly odd shop in Thame. Doesn’t seem to know what kind of shop it is. Made me smile though.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great name for a barbershop.
July 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I love the name of the shop but, my dear Watson, it's best to keep one's purpose hidden!
July 31st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
July 31st, 2023  
Heather ace
A great sighting, Lesley! They've been in business since 1920! They must be doing something right!
July 31st, 2023  
George ace
Ha, ha.
July 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great find, love the name of the shop!
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise