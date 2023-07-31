Sign up
Previous
Photo 1544
Barber
A slightly odd shop in Thame. Doesn’t seem to know what kind of shop it is. Made me smile though.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
shop
,
barber
,
thame
Susan Wakely
ace
Great name for a barbershop.
July 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love the name of the shop but, my dear Watson, it's best to keep one's purpose hidden!
July 31st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
July 31st, 2023
Heather
ace
A great sighting, Lesley! They've been in business since 1920! They must be doing something right!
July 31st, 2023
George
ace
Ha, ha.
July 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A great find, love the name of the shop!
July 31st, 2023
