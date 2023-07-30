Previous
Poor daddy by tinley23
Photo 1543

Poor daddy

My son with his girls
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
He makes a great climbing frame.
July 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
a keeper for the family album Lesley
July 30th, 2023  
