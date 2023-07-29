Previous
Next
‘Child’s Play’ by tinley23
Photo 1543

‘Child’s Play’

Whilst waiting for my granddaughter to finish her gymnastics class at a high school in Thame, I had time to mooch around the art exhibition in the foyer. This was my favourite.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A quirky and fun bunny.
August 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What an amazing piece
August 2nd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Love it....so very quirky. My daughter works in a Nursey in Thame !!!
August 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Interesting artwork, so much to look at
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise