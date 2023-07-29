Sign up
Photo 1543
‘Child’s Play’
Whilst waiting for my granddaughter to finish her gymnastics class at a high school in Thame, I had time to mooch around the art exhibition in the foyer. This was my favourite.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Tags
toys
,
rabbit
,
sculpture
Susan Wakely
ace
A quirky and fun bunny.
August 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
What an amazing piece
August 2nd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love it....so very quirky. My daughter works in a Nursey in Thame !!!
August 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Interesting artwork, so much to look at
August 2nd, 2023
