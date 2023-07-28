The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield

I’ve lived here for many years but have never before climbed the steps up to the Holy Trinity Parish Church in the centre of town. I didn’t go in this time as I was short of time, but I will one day. This monument on the boundary wall caught my eye though (if only for the greyhound and the small gold statue of Bishop Vesey). The plaque underneath was very interesting. It reads:



“This memorial and garden dedicated to the memory of John Vesey - Bishop of Exeter (born c. 1462, died October 23rd 1554).



The eldest son of William Vesey or Hartman of Sutton Coldfield: so great was his love for his native place that he conferred upon it great and lasting benefits.



His most distinguished service to the town was to obtain from King Henry VIII a charter incorporation, decreeing that the inhabitants of Sutton Coldfield should choose a Warden and society for the government of the town and the administration of the lands and profits of the manor and lordship for the benefit of the poor absolutely and forever. This charter also decreed that the inhabitants should have free use of the royal park and chase in perpetuity, and that the title of the town should henceforth and forever be ‘The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield’.



Among his many benefactions he enlarged and beautified the church and founded the grammar school which bears his name. He built a moot hall and market place, fifty-one stone houses for the poor, and two stone bridges, paved the whole town, repaired the fences of the park and stocked with cattle.



He served the state on foreign embassies, held many other offices, was tutor to the Princess Mary (daughter of Henry Vlll). Lord of the Marches of Wales and Dean of the Chapel Royal of Windsor.



Dextra Dei Exaltavit Me - Dextra Dei Fecit Salutem”



The locals are very proud of their Royal title, and Sutton Park still has Exmoor ponies and cattle grazing there.



