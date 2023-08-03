Previous
Antiques galore by tinley23
Antiques galore

Wonderfully quirky, large antique and curio shop local to us. Sadly closing down due to retirement of the owners. I wanted everything; I bought nothing.
Shutterbug ace
It looks like an interesting place.
August 3rd, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
So many photo ops at a good antique store. Nice collage.
August 3rd, 2023  
