Photo 1547
Antiques galore
Wonderfully quirky, large antique and curio shop local to us. Sadly closing down due to retirement of the owners. I wanted everything; I bought nothing.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
antiques
Shutterbug
It looks like an interesting place.
August 3rd, 2023
Chris Cook
So many photo ops at a good antique store. Nice collage.
August 3rd, 2023
