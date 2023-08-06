Sign up
Previous
Photo 1551
Lakeside Live 23
My daughter and I spent a couple of hours at Walsall Arboretum today, enjoying this free music festival. We had to dodge a couple of showers but we were prepared. It was lovely.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Corinne C
ace
A nice stage. We also love attending the summer free concerts around our village.
August 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a very smart version of a grandstand in the park. Just missing the deckchairs full of oldies! I’m sure it was much more modern than that though!
August 6th, 2023
