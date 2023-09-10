Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1585
Super chess
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2785
photos
112
followers
130
following
434% complete
View this month »
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
game
Heather
ace
That's quite the chess board! Is this Dirk's? (I'm old-school, myself- I love the feel of the carved wooden pieces :)
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow a fun chess set!
September 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
No, Heather, it was in our new favourite coffee shop.
September 10th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
very cool chess set Lesley
September 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Ahhh- pretty cool!
September 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close