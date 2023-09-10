Previous
Super chess by tinley23
Photo 1585

Super chess

10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
That's quite the chess board! Is this Dirk's? (I'm old-school, myself- I love the feel of the carved wooden pieces :)
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow a fun chess set!
September 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@365projectorgheatherb No, Heather, it was in our new favourite coffee shop.
September 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
very cool chess set Lesley
September 10th, 2023  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Ahhh- pretty cool!
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise