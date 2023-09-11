Previous
Noooooooooo! by tinley23
Noooooooooo!

It’s barely autumn!
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ho, ho, ho, !! but not amused!
September 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I thought that today in Hobbycraft!!!! Shouldn't be allowed until after Remembrance Sunday!!!!
September 11th, 2023  
moni kozi
I REFUSE!
September 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Bah humbug.
September 11th, 2023  
