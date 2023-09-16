Previous
Dancing ladies by tinley23
Dancing ladies

16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Monica
Pretty
September 17th, 2023  
carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and pretty
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful fuchsias.
September 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, like little ballerinas.
September 17th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A perfect title.
September 17th, 2023  
