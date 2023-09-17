Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1592
Guess who’s sitting on the floor…
Dogsitting for my daughter. Rosie wasn’t impressed that TeeDee had taken her place on the sofa, so I ended up on the floor.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2792
photos
115
followers
131
following
436% complete
View this month »
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Heather
ace
Love this (both your photo and your narrative)! Great repeated pattern :) and just adorable! Fav
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Know your place. They certainly look comfy
September 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Soooo cute…
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless , but there is a spare dog bed for you !!! Such a lovely shot! fav
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close