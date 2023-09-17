Previous
Guess who’s sitting on the floor… by tinley23
Guess who’s sitting on the floor…

Dogsitting for my daughter. Rosie wasn’t impressed that TeeDee had taken her place on the sofa, so I ended up on the floor.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
Love this (both your photo and your narrative)! Great repeated pattern :) and just adorable! Fav
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Know your place. They certainly look comfy
September 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Soooo cute…
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless , but there is a spare dog bed for you !!! Such a lovely shot! fav
September 17th, 2023  
