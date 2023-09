Hidden treasures

When I go to Walsall I almost always park on the road at the back of the Arboretum and walk alongside this nice fence to the gate. I had never before noticed these carvings on the back wall of the visitor centre cafe. They are completely invisible to people in the park or even those in the cafe, but they are lovely and, when I focused my camera on the building, I could see that they are all carvings of seeds.