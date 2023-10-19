Divine Beauty

This stunningly beautiful series of four stained glass windows at Birmingham Cathedral are currently being renovated in situ.



The windows, designed by Edward Burne-Jones and created by the firm of William Morris and Co, depict the Ascension, the Nativity, Crucifixion and Last Judgement, have been in place since 1885 apart from their removal for safekeeping during WWII.



During restoration there are tours being run which will allow us to get up close to the windows. We are hoping to book on one of these tours in the next few weeks.



