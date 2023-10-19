Previous
Divine Beauty by tinley23
Divine Beauty

This stunningly beautiful series of four stained glass windows at Birmingham Cathedral are currently being renovated in situ.

The windows, designed by Edward Burne-Jones and created by the firm of William Morris and Co, depict the Ascension, the Nativity, Crucifixion and Last Judgement, have been in place since 1885 apart from their removal for safekeeping during WWII.

During restoration there are tours being run which will allow us to get up close to the windows. We are hoping to book on one of these tours in the next few weeks.

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful cathedral. It must be a wonderful opportunity to see what they are doing.
October 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Impressive cathedral. Sounds like an interesting tour
October 20th, 2023  
