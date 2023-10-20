Previous
Oscar (wet) by tinley23
Photo 1623

Oscar (wet)

We’ve got Oscar for a week while my son and family are abroad. Oscar doesn’t like the rain…
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
Wet but so cute.
October 20th, 2023  
Paul J
Cute
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Oscar is so cute.
October 20th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy
Sweet! Made me chuckle.
October 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Sweet face, nice capture.
October 20th, 2023  
