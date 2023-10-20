Sign up
Previous
Photo 1623
Oscar (wet)
We’ve got Oscar for a week while my son and family are abroad. Oscar doesn’t like the rain…
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
5
1
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
Latest from all albums
1617
449
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2023 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
oscar
Susan Wakely
ace
Wet but so cute.
October 20th, 2023
Paul J
ace
Cute
October 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oscar is so cute.
October 20th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Sweet! Made me chuckle.
October 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Sweet face, nice capture.
October 20th, 2023
