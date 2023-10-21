Previous
New spider by tinley23
Photo 1626

New spider

Never seen one of these tiny green beasties before. Nigma walckenaeri apparently - quite pretty for a spider really.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking and great colour.
October 22nd, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Oh that's a beauty, well spotted.
October 22nd, 2023  
