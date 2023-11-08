Sign up
Previous
Photo 1643
Heading home
Waiting at New Street Station for my train home. I really liked all the layers and lines I could see from where I was standing.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
train
,
lines
,
birmingham
,
station
