Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1645
Tunnel
Part of our walk along the canal from Bilston took us through the long, dark, wet Coseley Tunnel. It was the longest I’d ever been through on a canal, and I didn’t particularly enjoy it, but it was interesting.
A bit more info here if you’re up for it:
http://www.sedgleylocalhistory.org.uk/cos/costun.html
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2854
photos
115
followers
136
following
450% complete
View this month »
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
Latest from all albums
454
1642
455
456
1643
1644
457
1645
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
tunnel
,
coseley
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture.
November 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastically gritty and excellent vanishing point with the light at the end of the tunnel!
November 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Dramatic shot
November 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful b/w - ful of drama !
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close