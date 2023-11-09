Previous
Tunnel by tinley23
Tunnel

Part of our walk along the canal from Bilston took us through the long, dark, wet Coseley Tunnel. It was the longest I’d ever been through on a canal, and I didn’t particularly enjoy it, but it was interesting.

A bit more info here if you’re up for it: http://www.sedgleylocalhistory.org.uk/cos/costun.html
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Larry Steager ace
Great capture.
November 11th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastically gritty and excellent vanishing point with the light at the end of the tunnel!
November 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Dramatic shot
November 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful b/w - ful of drama !
November 11th, 2023  
