Postbox by tinley23
Photo 1646

Postbox

Lovely Victorian postbox in Shrewsbury.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Babs ace
What a great find and stlll standing proud
November 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely find ! fav
November 13th, 2023  
