Green Man is ready for Christmas by tinley23
Photo 1661

Green Man is ready for Christmas

Lovely couple of hours at the Christmas craft fair at the Custard Factory today with my youngest. We both managed to bag a few interesting goodies.

https://dennstedt.wordpress.com/2018/06/11/the-green-man-of-custard-factory/
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and the craft fair sounds like fun.
November 25th, 2023  
