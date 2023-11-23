Sign up
Previous
Photo 1657
This guy
Apologies for the rubbish photo but it was a quick snap. This guy walks past our house dressed like this every morning, whether hot, cold, rain, snow, hail, gale…… I’m assuming he’s been running, not just a weirdo.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
6
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2866
photos
117
followers
138
following
453% complete
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2023 8:10am
moni kozi
Dressed? :D He most certainly looks very undressed. :D
November 23rd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
At least he's not completely nude, haha. Some people are very resilient. Great candid.
November 23rd, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
🤣. I once saw a guy cycle past our house completely nude from the waist down, so shocked I couldn't get my phone out to take a quick snap!
November 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Mmmmm.
November 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I could understand him taking his T shirt off after running if it was summer, but now? Not a pretty sight is it 😂
November 23rd, 2023
Brian
ace
????? good grab shot
November 23rd, 2023
