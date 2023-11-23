Previous
This guy by tinley23
This guy

Apologies for the rubbish photo but it was a quick snap. This guy walks past our house dressed like this every morning, whether hot, cold, rain, snow, hail, gale…… I’m assuming he’s been running, not just a weirdo.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
moni kozi
Dressed? :D He most certainly looks very undressed. :D
November 23rd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
At least he's not completely nude, haha. Some people are very resilient. Great candid.
November 23rd, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
🤣. I once saw a guy cycle past our house completely nude from the waist down, so shocked I couldn't get my phone out to take a quick snap!
November 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Mmmmm.
November 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I could understand him taking his T shirt off after running if it was summer, but now? Not a pretty sight is it 😂
November 23rd, 2023  
Brian ace
????? good grab shot
November 23rd, 2023  
