Worst photo ever! by tinley23
Photo 1693

Worst photo ever!

Firstly, because of the thumbs and fuzzyness.

Second, because it captures the end of ‘Ghosts’.

I was/am distraught.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s been such a good show. Let’s hope that they can manage at least one more Christmas special.
December 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Last time I cried at the end of a SitCom it was Blackadder when the went over the trench !!

@wakelys lets visit Button House next year, just to relive the magic
December 26th, 2023  
