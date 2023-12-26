Sign up
Previous
Photo 1693
Worst photo ever!
Firstly, because of the thumbs and fuzzyness.
Second, because it captures the end of ‘Ghosts’.
I was/am distraught.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2903
photos
119
followers
140
following
Tags
tv
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s been such a good show. Let’s hope that they can manage at least one more Christmas special.
December 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Last time I cried at the end of a SitCom it was Blackadder when the went over the trench !!
@wakelys
lets visit Button House next year, just to relive the magic
December 26th, 2023
@wakelys lets visit Button House next year, just to relive the magic