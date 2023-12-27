Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1694
Weather
We’re in the Lake District for a few days. Should have brought waders instead of crampons. Still stunningly beautiful though, so I don’t care.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2904
photos
119
followers
140
following
464% complete
View this month »
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2023 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
river
,
derwentwater
,
borrowdale
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that looks a little soggy underfoot.
December 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! some water there !
December 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, plenty water there!
December 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close