Weather
Weather

We’re in the Lake District for a few days. Should have brought waders instead of crampons. Still stunningly beautiful though, so I don’t care.
27th December 2023

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
Oh that looks a little soggy underfoot.
December 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Wow! some water there !
December 27th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
Wow, plenty water there!
December 27th, 2023  
