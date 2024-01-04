Previous
Discovering my city

For Christmas my sister bought me a book titled “111 Places in Birmingham that you shouldn’t miss”. I’ve lived in and around this city all my life, but there are many things in this book that I’ve never seen before, and others that I’ve admired but known nothing about, etc. Today my sister and I did a mini tour of a few of these.

This plaque is in a on a dingy wall of the busy ring road around the town centre. It is apparently the site of the final moments of a local gangster Philip ‘Drake’ Matsell, who fell in with a disreputable gang and ended up shooting a ‘peace officer’. According to the book this is the only public hanging that took place in the city as locals to be hanged were actually sent to Gallows Hill in Warwick.
JackieR ace
Looking forward to pics of places you discoverLesley
January 4th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating!!
January 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds fascinating! Your going to enjoy this book, as possibly are we.
January 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A crowd of 40.000 oh my goodness.
January 4th, 2024  
KazzaMazoo
Sobering. Looking forward to other Birmingham updates.
January 4th, 2024  
