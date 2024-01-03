Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Lichfield Cathedral

…with Swan Pool and Speakers Corner in the foreground. Good to see the scaffolding on the main spire coming down now.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Lovely capture- beautiful pov & the sky is gorgeous
January 8th, 2024  
