There’s a pooch in my Panettone! by tinley23
Photo 1722

There’s a pooch in my Panettone!

…and another one on her bed watching my every move.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s sad little face is saying don’t eat me.
January 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, it's climbing out and wondering what else there is to eat!
January 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! a sad looking little terrier!! - fav
January 26th, 2024  
