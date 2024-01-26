Sign up
Photo 1722
There’s a pooch in my Panettone!
…and another one on her bed watching my every move.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
panettone
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s sad little face is saying don’t eat me.
January 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, it's climbing out and wondering what else there is to eat!
January 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! a sad looking little terrier!! - fav
January 26th, 2024
