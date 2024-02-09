Previous
Tufted Ducks by tinley23
Tufted Ducks

The constant rain has attracted newbies to the lake
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful minimalistic shot, fabulous scene and lovely drops on the water.
February 9th, 2024  
