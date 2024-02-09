Sign up
Previous
Photo 1737
Tufted Ducks
The constant rain has attracted newbies to the lake
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2948
photos
124
followers
146
following
475% complete
View this month »
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
duck
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful minimalistic shot, fabulous scene and lovely drops on the water.
February 9th, 2024
