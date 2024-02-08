Previous
Next
Grosvenor House by tinley23
Photo 1737

Grosvenor House

I have passed by, and admired this unusual building so many times, but had never taken the time to find out more about it. Thanks to the latest architecture theme, I have finally looked it up. https://manchesterhistory.net/architecture/1940/grosvenorhouse.html
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh it's fabulous, love it, nice pov
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise