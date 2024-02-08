Sign up
Photo 1737
Grosvenor House
I have passed by, and admired this unusual building so many times, but had never taken the time to find out more about it. Thanks to the latest architecture theme, I have finally looked it up.
https://manchesterhistory.net/architecture/1940/grosvenorhouse.html
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2950
photos
124
followers
146
following
476% complete
View this month »
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
building
,
architecture-3
Boxplayer
ace
Oh it's fabulous, love it, nice pov
February 10th, 2024
