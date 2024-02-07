Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1736
Perfect Perch
I had some free time whilst at my son’s in Thame so I jumped on a bus to Aylesbury. This statue of John Hampton (1595-1645) was in the market square. That forefinger was obviously intended as a pigeon perch.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2947
photos
124
followers
146
following
475% complete
View this month »
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th February 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
aylesbury
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this great statue, I love the pigeon perch 😁
February 8th, 2024
Anne
ace
We have a “pointy man” in our town! Not the same one though. Great shot of this one
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close