Perfect Perch by tinley23
Perfect Perch

I had some free time whilst at my son’s in Thame so I jumped on a bus to Aylesbury. This statue of John Hampton (1595-1645) was in the market square. That forefinger was obviously intended as a pigeon perch.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this great statue, I love the pigeon perch 😁
February 8th, 2024  
Anne ace
We have a “pointy man” in our town! Not the same one though. Great shot of this one
February 8th, 2024  
