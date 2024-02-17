Sign up
Photo 1746
You give them ONE job…
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
7
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2958
photos
125
followers
147
following
478% complete
Views
17
Comments
7
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
plug
,
fail
,
slowcooker
Casablanca
ace
Uh oh!!!
February 18th, 2024
Pat
Oh no! I’m guessing your instructions weren’t clear enough..
February 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@pattyblue
Haha yes, obviously it was my fault - grrr
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, I cannot trust my husband in the kitchen :-)
February 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
LOL
February 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Obviously far too much responsibility involved in the job of “head switcher on” 😉
February 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Plug it in , turn it on at the wall then move the the dial. I guess that one of these stages were missing.
February 18th, 2024
