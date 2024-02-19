Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1748
Rock Dove
Aka the common pigeon. There as so many of them that we tend not to see them, and even consider them nuisances, but they are really pretty birds.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2960
photos
125
followers
142
following
479% complete
View this month »
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
Bec
ace
Nice close up of it and mossy tree too.
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! I agree Lesley, I love the iridescent colours round the neck ! - and a lovely shot here as he perches on the mossy branch !
February 20th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
That moss is almost like a carpet !
February 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Showing its lovely neck feather colours.
February 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
You've really shown his colours beautifully.
February 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are when you look at them closely, shimmering greens & purples.
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close