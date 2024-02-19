Previous
Rock Dove by tinley23
Photo 1748

Rock Dove

Aka the common pigeon. There as so many of them that we tend not to see them, and even consider them nuisances, but they are really pretty birds.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Nice close up of it and mossy tree too.
February 20th, 2024  
Ooh! I agree Lesley, I love the iridescent colours round the neck ! - and a lovely shot here as he perches on the mossy branch !
February 20th, 2024  
That moss is almost like a carpet !
February 20th, 2024  
Showing its lovely neck feather colours.
February 20th, 2024  
You've really shown his colours beautifully.
February 20th, 2024  
They are when you look at them closely, shimmering greens & purples.
February 20th, 2024  
